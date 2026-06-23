Israel smuggled Starlink systems into Iran, former PM says

A former ​Israeli prime minister acknowledged on Tuesday that ​Israel had smuggled Starlink internet receivers ‌into Iran ​to help anti-government protesters, though he said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government failed to follow through on the plans.

Naftali Bennett, who served ‌as prime minister in 2021 to 2022, told an audience at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem that he had initiated a "process of acquiring and smuggling into Iran tens of thousands of Starlink ‌receptors that would allow continuity of the internet and social networks". Starlink, owned by Elon Musk's ‌SpaceX, provides satellite internet connections. Iran has previously accused Israel and the United States of smuggling in the devices to undermine its security. Starlink is not licensed to operate in Iran but Musk has previously said the service is active ⁠there.

Bennett ​said the devices were ⁠intended to enable protesters to coordinate and ultimately topple the Iranian government. "Unfortunately, the current incompetent Israeli government stopped doing that," ⁠he said. "And when the protest happened, that infrastructure was not there."

Netanyahu’s office did not immediately respond to questions on ​Bennett’s remarks and SpaceX was not available for comment outside U.S. business hours. Iranian authorities ⁠have shut down the public’s access to the internet during periods of unrest, including during deadly nationwide protests in January and ⁠throughout ​the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran that began at the end of February.

Reuters has previously reported that some Iranians turned to Starlink during internet blackouts. Bennett, leader of a right-wing ⁠party and one of several opposition politicians vying to replace Netanyahu in an election due by October, ⁠said that if he ⁠returned to office he would work to undermine Iran's government with the aim of toppling it. That could include measures short of direct military ‌attacks such ‌as economic and industrial sabotage, he said.