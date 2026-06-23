More nations willing to join GCAP jet project, Italy says

Italy's defence minister has expressed openness to more countries joining the Global Combat Air Programme, citing cost-sharing benefits and potential interest from Canada and other nations.

Reuters | More Countries Could Join The Global Combat Air Programme Gcap Fighter Project Involving Italy | Updated: 23-06-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 19:01 IST
More nations willing to join GCAP jet project, Italy says
Guido Crosetto
  • Country:
  • Italy

More countries ​could join the Global Combat ‌Air Programme (GCAP) ​fighter project involving Italy, Britain and Japan, the Italian defence minister said on Tuesday, stressing that opening ‌the venture to other nations would allow greater sharing of costs. GCAP is an effort to build a next-generation fighter by a joint venture of Britain's BAE ‌Systems, Italy's Leonardo and Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement (JAIEC), which is backed by ‌Mitsubishi Heavy Industries . Partners are planning to build the new jet by 2035. "The country most interested at the moment seems to be Canada as an observer; we are ⁠fully ​open to it," ⁠Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Rome. "If Germany ⁠or other countries, or Saudi Arabia, were to come in, we would be ​completely willing, because the more there are, the greater the chances of ⁠creating something and bringing down costs," said Crosetto, a key ally of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Earlier ⁠this ​month, Germany and France agreed to scrap a landmark project to develop and build a new-generation fighter jet as they were unable to ⁠break a deadlock between arms firms involved in the plan. The chief executive of ⁠Leonardo recently told ⁠Reuters that Berlin would be a particularly valid partner for GCAP as it would bring its industrial expertise to ‌the project.

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