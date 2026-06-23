Vance, Rubio discuss proposed US-Lebanon-Iran ceasefire mechanism with Aoun

US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed US commitment to a ceasefire in Lebanon, following up on understandings reached in Switzerland.

Reuters | Us Vice President Jd Vance And Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Told Lebanese President Joseph Aoun In A Call On Tuesday That The Us Was Following Up On Understandings Reached In Switzerland | Updated: 23-06-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 20:36 IST
Vance, Rubio discuss proposed US-Lebanon-Iran ceasefire mechanism with Aoun
JD Vance
  • Country:
  • United States

​U.S. ​Vice President ‌JD Vance ​and Secretary of State ‌Marco Rubio told Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in a call ‌on Tuesday that the ‌U.S. was following up on understandings reached in Switzerland, ⁠including ​plans ⁠to consolidate a ceasefire in Lebanon.

The ⁠statement, issued as Lebanon and ​Israel began a new round ⁠of talks in Washington, ⁠added ​that arrangements for a mechanism to firm ⁠up the ceasefire and monitor ⁠its implementation ⁠were still being discussed.

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