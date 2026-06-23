Vance, Rubio discuss proposed US-Lebanon-Iran ceasefire mechanism with Aoun
US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed US commitment to a ceasefire in Lebanon, following up on understandings reached in Switzerland.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in a call on Tuesday that the U.S. was following up on understandings reached in Switzerland, including plans to consolidate a ceasefire in Lebanon.
The statement, issued as Lebanon and Israel began a new round of talks in Washington, added that arrangements for a mechanism to firm up the ceasefire and monitor its implementation were still being discussed.
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