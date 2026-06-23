UN resolution urges accountability for attacks on peacekeepers
The UN Security Council adopted a resolution urging countries to investigate and prosecute attacks on UN peacekeepers, amid rising violence and low prosecution rates.
- Country:
- United Nations
The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution aimed at strengthening accountability for attacks on U.N. peacekeepers, amid concern over rising violence and low prosecution rates. The move follows a series of deadly incidents targeting U.N. personnel, including the killing of seven peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon after a fresh round of fighting broke out between Israel and Hezbollah in early March.
The resolution, drafted by Denmark and Pakistan and co-sponsored by 152 countries, passed unanimously. It urges countries hosting U.N. peacekeepers to take "all necessary measures" to investigate and prosecute those responsible for attacks on U.N. personnel.
It says prosecution rates have remained low and that accountability is essential to prevent future attacks. While reaffirming that host states bear primary responsibility for the safety of U.N. personnel, it urges all parties to cooperate with investigations.
The text asks the U.N. secretary-general to designate "a senior focal point" within the U.N. to coordinate efforts to improve accountability for crimes against peacekeepers. It also encourages troop- and police-contributing countries to deploy investigators, at the request of host states, to assist inquiries and calls for an annual U.N. progress report on investigations and prosecutions.
The council said attacks against U.N. peacekeepers may constitute war crimes and expressed its intention to consider further steps to strengthen accountability for them.
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