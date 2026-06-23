The Un Security Council On Tuesday Adopted A Resolution Aimed At Strengthening Accountability For Attacks On Un Peacekeepers

The U.N. Security Council on ​Tuesday adopted a resolution aimed ​at strengthening accountability for attacks ‌on U.N. ​peacekeepers, amid concern over rising violence and low prosecution rates. The move follows a series of ‌deadly incidents targeting U.N. personnel, including the killing of seven peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon after a fresh round of ‌fighting broke out between Israel and Hezbollah in early March.

The resolution, ‌drafted by Denmark and Pakistan and co-sponsored by 152 countries, passed unanimously. It urges countries hosting U.N. peacekeepers to take "all necessary measures" to investigate and prosecute those responsible for attacks ⁠on ​U.N. personnel.

It ⁠says prosecution rates have remained low and that accountability is essential to prevent future ⁠attacks. While reaffirming that host states bear primary responsibility for the safety of U.N. ​personnel, it urges all parties to cooperate with investigations.

The text asks ⁠the U.N. secretary-general to designate "a senior focal point" within the U.N. to coordinate efforts ⁠to improve ​accountability for crimes against peacekeepers. It also encourages troop- and police-contributing countries to deploy investigators, at the request of host states, to assist ⁠inquiries and calls for an annual U.N. progress report on investigations and ⁠prosecutions.

The council ⁠said attacks against U.N. peacekeepers may constitute war crimes and expressed its intention to consider further steps to strengthen ‌accountability for ‌them.