Trump administration can expand fast-track deportation process, US appeals court rules

A US federal appeals court has cleared the way for the Trump administration to expand a fast-track deportation process, allowing for expedited removal of migrants living far from the border.

Reuters | A Federal Appeals Court On Tuesday Cleared The Way For Us President Donald Trumps Administration To Expand A Fasttrack Deportation Process That Would Allow For The Expedited Removal Of Migrants Who Are Living Far Away From The Border A Panel Of The Us Court Of Appeals For The District Of Columbia Circuit Overturned A Decision By A Lowercourt Judge Who In August Blocked The Administrations Move To Expand Who Qualifies For Expedited Removal | Updated: 23-06-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 20:39 IST
Trump administration can expand fast-track deportation process, US appeals court rules
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

A ​federal ​appeals ‌court on Tuesday cleared ​the way for ‌U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to expand a fast-track deportation ‌process that would ‌allow for the expedited removal of migrants who are ⁠living ​far ⁠away from the border.

A 2-1 panel ⁠of the U.S. Court ​of Appeals for the District ⁠of Columbia Circuit overturned a ⁠decision ​by a lower-court judge who in August ⁠2025 blocked the administration's ⁠move ⁠to expand who qualifies for expedited removal.

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