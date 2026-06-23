Trump administration can expand fast-track deportation process, US appeals court rules
A US federal appeals court has cleared the way for the Trump administration to expand a fast-track deportation process, allowing for expedited removal of migrants living far from the border.
- Country:
- United States
A federal appeals court on Tuesday cleared the way for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to expand a fast-track deportation process that would allow for the expedited removal of migrants who are living far away from the border.
A 2-1 panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit overturned a decision by a lower-court judge who in August 2025 blocked the administration's move to expand who qualifies for expedited removal.
ALSO READ
-
Few in US say Iran war was worth it; Trump approval ties lowest of term, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
-
Few in US say Iran war was worth it; Trump approval ties lowest of term, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
-
Soccer-Trump to present trophy at World Cup final, says Infantino
-
Trump says IAEA will inspect Iran's nuclear sites at the 'appropriate time'
-
Global imbalances could fuel financial stability risks, says BoC Governor Macklem