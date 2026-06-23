FACTBOX-Top cases on the US Supreme Court's docket

The U.S. Supreme Court is deciding a series of important cases during its current term involving issues such as voting rights, presidential powers, tariffs, birthright citizenship, immigration, guns, race, transgender athletes, campaign finance law, LGBT "conversion therapy" and federal agency powers. Here is a look at some of the cases argued during the term, which began in October and runs through about the end of June. The court also separately has acted on an emergency basis in a number of cases involving challenges to President Donald Trump's policies.

VOTING RIGHTS ACT The court on April 29 gutted a key provision of ​the Voting Rights Act, making it harder for minorities to challenge electoral maps as racially discriminatory under the landmark civil rights law. The court blocked an electoral map that had given Louisiana a second Black-majority U.S. congressional district. The ruling severely undermined Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which Congress enacted to bar electoral maps that would result in diluting the clout of minority voters. The ruling opened the door for ​Republican-led Southern states to dismantle Democratic-held majority-Black and majority-Latino districts ahead of the November midterm elections. Section 2 had gained greater significance as a bulwark against racial discrimination in voting after the Supreme Court in 2013 gutted a different part of the Voting Rights Act. Black ‌and Latino voters tend to support Democratic candidates. BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP The ​court indicated skepticism on April 1 toward the legality of Trump's directive to restrict birthright citizenship in the United States. The justices grilled the administration's lawyer with questions about the legal validity of Trump's executive order and its practical implications. A lower court blocked Trump's order, which told U.S. agencies not to recognize the citizenship of children born in the U.S. if neither parent is an American citizen or legal permanent resident, also called a "green card" holder. That court ruled that Trump's policy violated the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment and a federal law codifying birthright citizenship rights. The Supreme Court is expected to rule by the end of June.

TRUMP'S TARIFFS The justices on February 20 struck down Trump's sweeping tariffs that he pursued under a law meant for use in national emergencies in a ruling with major implications for the global economy. The 6-3 ruling upheld a lower court's decision that Trump's use of this 1977 law exceeded his authority. The justices ruled that the law at issue - the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA - did not grant Trump the power he claimed to impose tariffs. The U.S. Constitution grants Congress, not the president, the authority to issue taxes and tariffs. Tariffs have been central to a global trade war that Trump initiated after he began his second term as president, one that has alienated trading partners, affected financial markets and caused global economic uncertainty. TRUMP'S ‌FIRING OF FED OFFICIAL The justices signaled skepticism toward Trump's bid to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook in a case that could imperil the central bank's independence. During January 21 arguments, the justices indicated they were unlikely to grant Trump's request to lift a judge's decision barring him from immediately firing Cook while her legal challenge plays out. In creating the Fed, Congress passed a law called the Federal Reserve Act that included provisions meant to insulate the central bank from political interference, requiring governors to be removed by a president only "for cause," though the law does not define the term nor establish procedures for removal. Trump cited unproven mortgage fraud allegations - which Cook has denied - as justification for the firing. Cook, who remains in the post for the time being, called the allegations a pretext to fire her over monetary policy differences as Trump presses the Fed to cut interest rates. A ruling is expected by the end of June.

PROTECTED STATUS FOR IMMIGRANTS The justices heard arguments on April 29 examining the Trump administration's moves to strip humanitarian protections from hundreds of thousands of Haitian and Syrian immigrants, part of his signature immigration crackdown. The administration appealed rulings by two federal judges halting its actions to terminate Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, previously provided by the U.S. government to more than 350,000 people from Haiti and 6,100 from Syria. Several of the conservative justices appeared sympathetic toward the administration's arguments that courts cannot second-guess its decisions to end TPS protections. Some of the justices also questioned the claim by the challengers that the administration did not follow mandatory protocols for making such decisions under the law governing TPS. A ruling is expected by the end of June. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION FIRING The court's conservative justices signaled they will uphold the legality of Trump's firing of a Federal Trade Commission member and give a historic boost to presidential power while also imperiling a 90-year-old legal precedent. The court heard arguments on December 8 in the ‌Justice Department's appeal of a lower court's decision that the Republican president exceeded his authority when he moved to dismiss Democratic FTC member Rebecca Slaughter in March before her term was set to expire. The conservative justices appeared sympathetic to the Trump administration's arguments that tenure protections given by Congress to the heads of independent agencies unlawfully encroached on presidential power under the U.S. Constitution. The court let Trump remove Slaughter while the case played out. A ruling is expected by the end of June.

TRANSGENDER SPORTS PARTICIPATION The conservative justices appeared ready to uphold state laws banning transgender athletes from female sports teams amid escalating efforts nationwide to restrict the rights of transgender people. The court on January 13 heard arguments in appeals by Idaho and West Virginia of decisions by lower courts siding with transgender students who challenged the bans in the two states as violating the U.S. Constitution and a federal anti-discrimination ‌law. Twenty-five other states have similar laws on the books. The conservative justices raised concerns about imposing a uniform rule on the entire country amid sharp disagreement and uncertainty over whether medications like puberty blockers or gender-affirming hormones eliminate male physiological advantages in sports. A ruling is expected by the end of June. LGBT 'CONVERSION THERAPY' The court on March 31 rejected a Democratic-backed Colorado law that banned psychotherapists from using "conversion" talk therapy intended to change an LGBT minor's sexual orientation or gender identity. The 8-1 ruling sided with a Christian licensed counselor, casting the prohibition as an intrusion on free speech rights. The court rejected Colorado's argument that its law regulated professional conduct, not protected speech. The justices reversed a lower court's decision that had upheld the law in a case brought by counselor Kaley Chiles, who argued that it violated the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment protections against government abridgment of free speech.

HAWAII GUN LAW The conservative justices signaled skepticism toward a Hawaii law that restricts the carrying of handguns on private property open to the public - as most businesses are - without the owner's permission, appearing ready to expand gun rights again. The court heard arguments on January 20 in an appeal by challengers to the law - backed by the Trump administration - of a judicial ruling that Hawaii's Democratic-backed measure likely complies with the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. Hawaii's law requires a property owner's "express authorization" to bring a handgun onto private property open to the public. Four other U.S. states have similar laws. A ruling is expected by the end of June. DRUG USERS AND GUNS The court on June 18 limited the application of a U.S. law that bars firearms possession by certain drug users, rejecting a position taken by the Trump administration that had threatened the gun rights of millions of Americans who use marijuana and own firearms. The justices upheld a lower court's decision to dismiss an illegal gun possession charge brought under the law at issue against Ali Hemani, an American-Pakistani dual citizen and Texas resident who told authorities he was a regular marijuana user. The Supreme Court found that the government had failed to show that its prosecution of Hemani complied with the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment right to "keep and bear arms."

CAMPAIGN FINANCE The court heard arguments on December 9 in a Republican-led bid to strike down federal limits on spending by political ⁠parties in coordination with candidates in a case involving Vice President ​JD Vance. Some of the conservative justices appeared sympathetic toward the challenge, with the court's three liberal members seeming inclined to preserve the spending limits. The dispute centers on whether federal limits on coordinated campaign spending violate the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment protection against ⁠government abridgment of freedom of speech. Vance and other Republican challengers appealed a lower court's ruling that upheld restrictions on the amount of money parties can spend on campaigns with input from candidates they support, a type of political spending called coordinated party expenditures. A ruling is expected by the end of June. MAIL-IN BALLOTS Conservative justices signaled skepticism on March 23 toward a Mississippi law challenged by Republicans that allows a five-day grace period for mail-in ballots received after Election Day to be counted in a case that could lead to stricter voting rules around the country. The Trump administration argued in favor of the challenge to Mississippi's law, which permits mail-in ballots sent by certain voters to be counted if they were postmarked on or before Election Day but received up to five business days after a federal election. Absentee voting by mail in Mississippi is limited to a few categories of voters including elderly people, the disabled and those living away from home. A lower court ruled against the law. A ruling is expected by the end of June.

U.S. ASYLUM PROCESSING The court appeared likely to rule in favor of the Trump administration ⁠in its defense of the government's authority to turn away asylum seekers when officials deem U.S.-Mexico border crossings too overburdened to handle additional claims. It heard arguments on March 24 in a legal dispute involving a policy called "metering" that the Republican president's administration may seek to revive after it was dropped by Biden in 2021. The policy let U.S. immigration officials stop asylum seekers at the border and indefinitely decline to process their claims. A ruling is expected by the end of June. WEEDKILLER CANCER CLAIMS The court appeared divided over Bayer AG's effort to shut down thousands of lawsuits accusing the German company of failing to warn users that the active ingredient in its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. The court heard arguments on April 27 in Bayer's appeal of a jury verdict in Missouri state court awarding $1.25 million to a man named John Durnell who said he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma after years of exposure to glyphosate in Roundup. The lower court rejected Bayer's argument that U.S. law governing pesticides bars lawsuits making claims over pesticides under state laws. A ruling ​is expected by the end of June.

HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES ABROAD The justices on June 23 further limited the reach of a federal law used to hold corporations liable for human rights abuses committed abroad, as they issued a ruling ending a lawsuit by members of the Falun Gong movement accusing Cisco Systems of facilitating religious persecution in China. The justices reversed a lower court's decision that had breathed new life into the 2011 lawsuit, which was brought under the Alien Tort Statute of 1789. The suit had alleged that Cisco knowingly developed technology that allowed China's government to surveil and persecute Falun Gong members. The Alien Tort Statute lets non-U.S. citizens seek damages in American courts for violations of international law. SEC 'DISGORGEMENT' POWER The court on June 4 rejected a challenge to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's broad authority to recover illegal profits ⁠using a financial remedy called disgorgement, buttressing one of the Wall Street watchdog agency's key powers. It upheld a lower court's decision that had endorsed a wide use of the SEC's disgorgement authority. The Trump administration had defended the SEC in the case. The challenge was brought by a defendant who, at the agency's request, was ordered by a court in California to repay more than $3 million in ill-gotten gains and interest related to a financial fraud case.

FCC FINES ON WIRELESS CARRIERS The justices on June 4 backed the Federal Communications Commission's system for levying fines, ruling against wireless carriers AT&T and Verizon in their challenge to the agency. Trump's administration defended the FCC's system for assessing financial penalties, known as forfeiture orders. The carriers had argued that the agency's in-house proceedings deprived them of their right to a jury trial under the U.S. Constitution. COMPENSATION FROM CUBA The justices on June 23 made it easier for U.S. companies to seek compensation from Cuba's government for property seized decades ago by former leader Fidel Castro's government, ruling in favor of ExxonMobil in its lawsuit against Cuban state-owned firm Corporación CIMEX. The court said a legal defense called foreign sovereign immunity, which generally prohibits U.S. lawsuits against foreign governments and their agents, is ⁠not available in ​cases like the one Exxon brought against CIMEX under a 1996 U.S. law called the Helms-Burton Act. In another case, the court delivered a setback on May 21 to four American cruise operators that contested $440 million in combined judgments in litigation brought by a U.S. company accusing them of unlawfully using docks in Cuba that it built and were later seized.

'GEOFENCE' WARRANTS The court heard arguments on April 27 in a case from Virginia over whether law enforcement's use of a "geofence" warrant to identify potential suspects based on data from cellphones near crime scenes violates the U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment bar on unreasonable searches. Court-approved geofence warrants compel third-party companies - such as Alphabet's Google in this case - to search customer location data for mobile devices that were near the scene of a crime around the time it was committed. The case involves a defendant who conditionally pleaded guilty to robbing a credit union while reserving his right to make his case for suppressing evidence gleaned from what he argues was an illegal search. A ruling is expected by the end of June. CRISIS PREGNANCY CENTERS The court on April 29 sided with the operator of Christian faith-based anti-abortion "crisis pregnancy centers" in New Jersey that is trying to impede a state investigation into whether the facilities engage in deceptive practices. The justices revived a federal lawsuit brought by First Choice Women's Resource Centers challenging a 2023 subpoena from the state attorney general seeking information on the organization's donors and doctors. A lower court had thrown out the lawsuit. The First Choice facilities seek to steer women away from having abortions.

RASTAFARIAN INMATE The justices on June 23 refused to let a Rastafarian man sue state prison officials in Louisiana after guards held him down and shaved him bald in violation of his religious beliefs in a case brought under a federal law protecting incarcerated people from religious discrimination. They upheld a lower court's decision to dismiss Damon ⁠Landor's lawsuit because it found the statute at issue did not permit him to sue the individual prison officials and guards for monetary damages. Landor's religion requires him to let his hair grow. DEATH ROW INMATE A man convicted of a 1997 murder in Alabama was spared execution after the court on May 21 kept in place a judicial finding that the inmate is intellectually disabled and thus ineligible for the death penalty. The justices dismissed an appeal by Alabama officials of a lower court's approach to determining Joseph Clifton Smith's intellectual capacity. That method involved weighing multiple intelligence quotient, or IQ, test scores alongside expert testimony. A 2002 Supreme Court precedent held that executing an intellectually disabled person violates the U.S. Constitution's Eighth Amendment prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment.

JURY COMPOSITION The justices on May 28 sided with a Black death row inmate in Mississippi who accused prosecutors of ⁠racial discrimination in blocking Black potential jurors for a trial in which he was convicted in 2006 for his role in the murder of a grocery store owner. They ruled that state courts in Mississippi did not properly evaluate Terry Pitchford's claim that four Black potential jurors ⁠had been unlawfully dismissed in violation of a landmark 1986 Supreme Court precedent known as Batson v. Kentucky that prohibits excluding jurors based on their race. SENTENCE REDUCTIONS The court ruled on May 28 that judges cannot order the early release of prisoners on the grounds that they would have received shorter sentences currently following the enactment of a 2018 criminal justice reform law. It upheld lower-court rulings against two Pennsylvania men convicted of armed robberies who sought compassionate release based on the First Step Act, which Congress passed years after they were sentenced.

SECURITIES LITIGATION The court on June 11 sided with a group of investment funds affiliated with BlackRock and other asset managers in their bid to fend off certain lawsuits brought by private plaintiffs under a key federal securities law. It reversed a lower court's ruling that had allowed hedge fund Saba Capital Master Fund to sue under the Investment Company Act of 1940 to void fund bylaws restricting the voting power of activist shareholders. The Trump administration backed BlackRock, FS Credit Opportunities and other funds involved in the case, including Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Adams Natural Resources Fund and Royce Global Trust. COX COPYRIGHT DISPUTE The court ruled on March 25 that Cox Communications cannot be held liable for piracy by its internet service subscribers of songs owned by Sony Music, Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group and other labels, ending their billion-dollar-plus music copyright ‌lawsuit. The 9-0 ruling overturned a lower court's decision to order a new trial to determine how much the internet service provider owed the record labels for a form of ‌liability called contributory copyright infringement. Cox had said a retrial could have produced a verdict against the Atlanta-based ISP of as much as $1.5 billion.

PHARMACEUTICAL 'SKINNY LABELS' Drugmaker Hikma's generic version of Amarin Pharma's cardiovascular medication Vascepa did not infringe Amarin's patents, the court ruled on June 4. The decision may make generic drugmakers less vulnerable to patent lawsuits involving so-called "skinny labels." The justices overturned a lower court's decision in favor of Amarin. Generic drugmakers had argued that a ruling in favor of Amarin ​in the case would have discouraged them from making and selling their lower-cost drugs and increased U.S. drug prices.