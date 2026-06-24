US Commerce Secretary signals possible action on Chinese robots after review, Politico reports

Us Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Told Executives At A Closeddoor Meeting Monday That His Department Is Studying Chinese Statesubsidized Robotics Imports And Signaled The Administration Could Take Action Once The Review Is Complete

U.S. ​Commerce Secretary ​Howard Lutnick told ‌executives at ​a closed-door meeting Monday ‌that his department is studying Chinese state-subsidized robotics imports and signaled the ‌administration could take action once ‌the review is complete, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

“We don’t want ⁠state ​subsidized ⁠robotics attacking us in America, this is ⁠the arms that is coming — ​robotic arms are coming,” the ⁠Politico quoted Lutnick as saying. “We need ⁠to make ​sure they’re produced in America so we’re ⁠going to study those right now.”

Reuters could ⁠not ⁠immediately verify the report.