US Commerce Secretary signals possible action on Chinese robots after review, Politico reports
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has announced a review of Chinese state-subsidized robotics imports, potentially paving the way for trade action to protect American industries.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told executives at a closed-door meeting Monday that his department is studying Chinese state-subsidized robotics imports and signaled the administration could take action once the review is complete, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
“We don’t want state subsidized robotics attacking us in America, this is the arms that is coming — robotic arms are coming,” the Politico quoted Lutnick as saying. “We need to make sure they’re produced in America so we’re going to study those right now.”
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
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