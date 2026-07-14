Kerala Returns Home: Tragedy Strikes in Vietnam Boat Accident

The bodies of A C Thomas and Loveni Thomas, a couple from Kerala, arrived back in India on Tuesday morning after they tragically died in a boat accident in Vietnam. The speedboat capsized off Phu Quoc Island on July 11, claiming 15 Indian lives, including theirs.

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh was present at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to support the bereaved families and ensure the smooth transfer of the bodies to their native place, Kottarakkara. Suresh expressed serious concerns about the lack of safety protocols followed during the tragic voyage.

Suresh urged the Minister of External Affairs to engage with Vietnamese authorities for a detailed investigation and insisted on sufficient compensation for the victims' families. The victims' bodies were brought back to India via Vietnam Airlines, with further coordination with state governments to reach their hometowns for final rites.