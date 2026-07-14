Kerala Returns Home: Tragedy Strikes in Vietnam Boat Accident

The bodies of a Kerala couple, victims of the tragic boat capsize in Vietnam, were returned to India. The accident claimed 15 Indian lives, raising safety concerns. Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh calls for a thorough investigation and compensation. As final rites proceed, lives lost are mourned across Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 11:32 IST
Kerala Returns Home: Tragedy Strikes in Vietnam Boat Accident
Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The bodies of A C Thomas and Loveni Thomas, a couple from Kerala, arrived back in India on Tuesday morning after they tragically died in a boat accident in Vietnam. The speedboat capsized off Phu Quoc Island on July 11, claiming 15 Indian lives, including theirs.

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh was present at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to support the bereaved families and ensure the smooth transfer of the bodies to their native place, Kottarakkara. Suresh expressed serious concerns about the lack of safety protocols followed during the tragic voyage.

Suresh urged the Minister of External Affairs to engage with Vietnamese authorities for a detailed investigation and insisted on sufficient compensation for the victims' families. The victims' bodies were brought back to India via Vietnam Airlines, with further coordination with state governments to reach their hometowns for final rites.

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