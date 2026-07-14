Ukraine's EU Dream: Unwavering Amid Government Changes

Ukraine's pursuit for European Union integration remains steadfast despite upcoming changes in its government. Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka emphasizes the continued priority of EU membership, while President Zelenskiy prepares to replace the Prime Minister. EU enlargement progresses with ongoing negotiations involving Ukraine, Moldova, Montenegro, and Albania.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 13:18 IST
Ukraine's EU Dream: Unwavering Amid Government Changes
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  • Ukraine

Ukraine's ambitions to join the European Union remain unaffected by the forthcoming government changes, according to Taras Kachka, Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European integration. As Ukraine continues its EU membership campaign, Kachka reaffirmed the commitment to integration, noting the priority placed on reforms and diplomatic negotiations.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, aiming to stabilize the country's political framework within Europe, announced plans to replace the current Prime Minister. This move showcases Ukraine's dedication to its strategic goal of aligning with the EU's political landscape.

As Ireland presides over the EU, Irish European Affairs Minister Thomas Byrne expressed optimism about the progress in accession talks, not only with Ukraine but also with hopefuls like Moldova, Montenegro, and Albania. Byrne highlighted the significance of these engagements for the EU's growth and the aspirant nations eager for accession.

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