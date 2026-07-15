Vucic's Diplomatic Mission: Serbia Meets Ukraine
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine, marking his notable visit amidst the ongoing European tensions. Known for his diplomatic ties with Moscow, Vucic plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and participate in a regional summit to discuss pressing issues.
- Country:
- Serbia
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic made a significant diplomatic appearance in Kyiv on Wednesday, a move that draws attention due to his generally amicable stance toward Moscow compared to other European leaders.
During his visit, Vucic is scheduled to meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and join a regional summit, signaling potential discussions on current geopolitical concerns.
In a social media post, Vucic shared his journey: 'I have traveled all afternoon and night via Moldova and central Ukraine to get to Kyiv,' underscoring the lengths taken for this visit.
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