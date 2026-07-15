Dollar Holds Steady: Inflation Eases Rate Hike Speculation

The U.S. dollar stabilized following a dip prompted by lower-than-anticipated inflation data, stifling expectations for an immediate rate increase by the Federal Reserve. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions influencing oil prices, decreased U.S. consumer inflation and Treasury yields have moderated rate hike forecasts while keeping the dollar stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 13:43 IST
Dollar Holds Steady: Inflation Eases Rate Hike Speculation
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  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. dollar held its ground on Wednesday, recovering from a prior decline, as inflation figures came in softer than expected. This development has eased the urgency for the Federal Reserve to implement a near-term rate hike, despite lingering concerns over potential inflation due to high oil prices.

According to Chris Turner, head of global markets at ING, the market's confidence in a September rate hike has been shaken. The Fed will need to witness more consistent soft inflation data to completely dismiss the possibility of a rate hike this year. New Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh stressed the bank's intolerance for sustained high inflation.

While traders now see a 65% chance of a rate hike in September, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, notably the Iran conflict, have affected oil prices, thus maintaining inflation risks. Despite this, U.S. Treasury yields have declined, further dampening near-term rate hike expectations.

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