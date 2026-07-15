Lula Widens Lead Over Bolsonaro in Pre-Election Poll

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has extended his lead over right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in the lead-up to October's presidential election, according to a Quaest poll commissioned by brokerage Genial, released on Wednesday.

The poll indicated that leftist Lula holds 45% of voting intentions in a potential second-round runoff, compared to 37% for Bolsonaro, who remains the main opposition contender.

This marks the first Quaest survey conducted following a series of political upheavals, including a corruption investigation involving a senior Lula ally and discussions around accountability due to new U.S. tariff threats against Brazil.