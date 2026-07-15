Lula Widens Lead Over Bolsonaro in Pre-Election Poll

A Quaest poll reveals Brazilian President Lula da Silva increasing his lead over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro ahead of October's election. Lula holds 45% in a potential runoff, against 37% for Bolsonaro. The survey follows major political events, including a corruption probe and debates on U.S. tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 15:42 IST
Lula Widens Lead Over Bolsonaro in Pre-Election Poll
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  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has extended his lead over right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in the lead-up to October's presidential election, according to a Quaest poll commissioned by brokerage Genial, released on Wednesday.

The poll indicated that leftist Lula holds 45% of voting intentions in a potential second-round runoff, compared to 37% for Bolsonaro, who remains the main opposition contender.

This marks the first Quaest survey conducted following a series of political upheavals, including a corruption investigation involving a senior Lula ally and discussions around accountability due to new U.S. tariff threats against Brazil.

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