TMC Turmoil: Madan Mitra Joins Rebel Faction Amid Party Strife

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra made headlines on Wednesday by resigning from his position and aligning himself with a faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee. Mitra accused the party's General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, attributing his resignation to leadership issues, particularly the alleged elevation of Abhishek over organizational interests.

Mitra's move adds to the dissident count, with former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responding resolutely to the defections. She stated her readiness to rejuvenate the party from scratch if necessary, reminiscent of her past endeavors during TMC’s tough phases between 2004-2006.

The renegade group, branding itself as a collective, criticizes centralized power. Ritabrata Banerjee labeled the upheaval as a battle against authoritarianism, while the main party accused figures like Madan Mitra of bowing to external pressures, such as alleged threats involving central agencies.