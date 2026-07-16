Tensions Rise as U.S. Strikes Iran: An 'Existential War' Unfolds

The United States has conducted a series of military strikes targeting Iran's coastal defenses and missile sites, escalating tensions after a recently reimposed naval blockade.

Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil shipping route, has further strained relations, with both sides engaging in reciprocal attacks.

The conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and unprecedented displacement in the region, with diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire deteriorating and no plans for resumption.