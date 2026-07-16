Tesla Tragedy: Human Error at the Wheel
A Tesla Model 3 crash in Katy, Texas, killed a 76-year-old woman when the driver overrode the self-driving system by accelerating excessively. The National Transportation Safety Board's findings suggest driver action caused the crash. Several investigations by NTSB and NHTSA are ongoing regarding Tesla's driver assistance systems.
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- United States
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has identified human error as a pivotal factor in a tragic Tesla Model 3 crash that resulted in the death of a 76-year-old woman in Katy, Texas.
The driver, a 44-year-old man, had overridden the car's advanced Full Self-Driving (FSD) system by fully pressing the accelerator, causing the vehicle to speed over 70 mph in a 30 mph zone before the accident occurred. Electronic data from the vehicle corroborates the claim.
This incident is under investigation by both the NTSB and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reflecting a broader scrutiny of Tesla's driver assistance technologies in numerous past accidents.