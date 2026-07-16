Tesla Tragedy: Human Error at the Wheel

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has identified human error as a pivotal factor in a tragic Tesla Model 3 crash that resulted in the death of a 76-year-old woman in Katy, Texas.

The driver, a 44-year-old man, had overridden the car's advanced Full Self-Driving (FSD) system by fully pressing the accelerator, causing the vehicle to speed over 70 mph in a 30 mph zone before the accident occurred. Electronic data from the vehicle corroborates the claim.

This incident is under investigation by both the NTSB and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reflecting a broader scrutiny of Tesla's driver assistance technologies in numerous past accidents.