Strategic Harmony: China and North Korea Strengthen Ties

Wang Huning, a prominent member of China's Communist Party, met with North Korean official Jo Yong Won in Pyongyang to discuss strengthening ties and strategic cooperation. The talks focused on implementing agreements from earlier meetings and enhancing mutual interests in business and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 03:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 03:41 IST
Strategic Harmony: China and North Korea Strengthen Ties
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant diplomatic move, Wang Huning, a high-ranking member of China's Communist Party, engaged in discussions with North Korea's Jo Yong Won in Pyongyang.

Their meeting emphasized deepening strategic communication and cooperation, aligning with agreements made by their respective leaders, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un.

Both countries reiterated their commitment to fostering bilateral interests in culture and business amid global uncertainties, according to North Korean state media KCNA.

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