Strategic Harmony: China and North Korea Strengthen Ties

In a significant diplomatic move, Wang Huning, a high-ranking member of China's Communist Party, engaged in discussions with North Korea's Jo Yong Won in Pyongyang.

Their meeting emphasized deepening strategic communication and cooperation, aligning with agreements made by their respective leaders, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un.

Both countries reiterated their commitment to fostering bilateral interests in culture and business amid global uncertainties, according to North Korean state media KCNA.