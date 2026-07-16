Missile Strikes Ignite Fires Across Kyiv

Russian missiles hit at least two districts in Kyiv early Thursday, setting off fires before authorities declared the situation under control, according to officials.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram that a storage facility in a western suburb was struck. Debris was also reported to have fallen in an area across the Dnipro River, causing fires in both locations. Witnesses from Reuters confirmed hearing multiple explosions throughout the city.

The air raid alert was lifted after approximately an hour, allowing residents to resume their normal activities.