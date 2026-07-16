Rajnath Singh Leads NDA's Monsoon Session Strategy Amid Political Shifts

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over a crucial high-level meeting in the national capital to outline the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) parliamentary strategy. This meeting comes as the government prepares for the Monsoon Session of Parliament scheduled from July 20 to August 13.

An all-party meeting will take place on July 19, where the government is set to present its legislative agenda, while opposition parties plan to highlight their issues. This pre-session meeting, a staple before every session, aims to set the stage for key discussions.

The Monsoon Session is anticipated to be contentious, as internal rifts have surfaced within several opposition parties. Trinamool Congress faces upheaval after assembly poll losses, with 20 MPs defecting to the National Citizens Party of India. Similarly, shifts are seen in Shiv Sena and AAP, with members joining the BJP. Key issues, such as the NEET-UG paper leak and remarks by Rajnath Singh, will likely dominate the proceedings.