Bridging Borders: India and China Discuss Market Access and Trade Balance

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar conveyed to his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, the necessity for both nations to address the crucial components of their bilateral relationship. Central to their discussion were issues related to fair market access and maintaining a balanced trade between the two economic giants.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of a regional gathering in Manila, also covered concerns about the predictability of supply chains. Jaishankar expressed the importance of ensuring stable trade channels that can withstand global uncertainties.

Furthermore, the two diplomats discussed the importance of agreeing on future meetings and operational platforms according to mutual priorities, with the aim to foster a stable and cooperative bilateral relationship.