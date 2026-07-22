Bridging Borders: India and China Discuss Market Access and Trade Balance

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the need for India and China to improve their trade relations, focusing on fair market access and trade balance. Meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Jaishankar highlighted concerns over supply chain predictability and the need to mutually agree on future meetings and mechanisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 10:30 IST
Bridging Borders: India and China Discuss Market Access and Trade Balance
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar conveyed to his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, the necessity for both nations to address the crucial components of their bilateral relationship. Central to their discussion were issues related to fair market access and maintaining a balanced trade between the two economic giants.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of a regional gathering in Manila, also covered concerns about the predictability of supply chains. Jaishankar expressed the importance of ensuring stable trade channels that can withstand global uncertainties.

Furthermore, the two diplomats discussed the importance of agreeing on future meetings and operational platforms according to mutual priorities, with the aim to foster a stable and cooperative bilateral relationship.

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