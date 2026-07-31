Karnataka cabinet expansion likely next week, as Congress MLAs pitch for ministerial berths

With the Karnataka Cabinet expansion likely to take place early next week, several Congress MLAs on Friday openly pitched for ministerial berths, while many leaders indicated that the final decision would be taken by the party's high command after consultations in Delhi. The speculation gained momentum after a nearly two-hour-long meeting was held at the residence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital.

Speaking to reporters here, Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddi on Thursday said the party's high command was expected to finalise the list of new ministers soon. "Expansion is up to the party High Command and the Chief Minister to decide. It might happen on Monday. I am not an aspirant. It is the party and the Chief Minister who will decide about that," Rayareddi said.

Congress MLA Ashok Pattan said an announcement on the cabinet expansion is likely on Sunday evening or on Monday morning. "A meeting was held this evening at the residence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting lasted for about two hours. As per my information, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal will arrive on Sunday evening, and an announcement is likely to be made either on Sunday evening or on Monday morning," Pattan said.

When asked about his ministerial aspirations, Pattan said, "Yes, I am an aspirant. Nobody knows whose names have been cleared yet." Congress MLA Nayana Motamma also expressed optimism about the swearing-in ceremony taking place on Monday.

"From what I understand, the cabinet expansion or the swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on Monday. I believe the High Command will send its final list on Sunday night," she said. Motamma said she had met the party leadership, including the Congress president and senior AICC leaders. She said that she would be happy to serve the party and the government if the Congress high command decides to provide opportunities to youngsters, considering women's reservation.

Congress MLA Shivaraj Tangadagi said senior leaders had informed them that the decision would be announced soon. "Our leaders and senior leaders held a meeting today. After the meeting, they said the decision would be announced tomorrow. I am confident that I will get an opportunity," Tangadagi said, adding that he would abide by whatever decision is taken by the party leadership and the Chief Minister.

Senior Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda also exuded confidence over the expansion, saying, "Everything will be known on Monday". When asked about the reported swearing-in ceremony, Gowda said, "Yes, it will happen on Monday, 100 per cent. There is no doubt about it," adding that he was hopeful of being inducted into the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala refrained from commenting on the timeline, saying, "At this juncture I have no comments to make. Our Chief Minister and PCC president will tell you when the date of cabinet expansion is." Earlier this week, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the cabinet expansion would take place only after discussions between Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, senior state leaders and the Congress high command, with the final decision resting with the party leadership.

The Karnataka Cabinet currently has 14 members, including Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, following Shivakumar's appointment as Chief Minister on June 3. (ANI)