China's Xi urges deeper anti-graft fight in military, Xinhua reports 

​China's ​President Xi ‌Jinping on Friday ​urged efforts to deepen ‌the fight against corruption in the military to advance the ‌modernisation of the national defence, ‌state news agency Xinhua news agency reported. "Barrel of ⁠the ​gun ⁠must always obey the party," ⁠Xi said at a Politburo group ​study session.

He also called ⁠for the establishment of an ⁠intelligent military ​system, including greater use of unmanned ⁠intelligent technologies and deeper use of ⁠cyber-information ⁠systems, Xinhua said.