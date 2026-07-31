China's Xi urges deeper anti-graft fight in military, Xinhua reports 

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged intensified anti-corruption efforts in the military to advance national defence modernisation, while promoting the adoption of intelligent military technologies.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 09:55 IST
China's Xi urges deeper anti-graft fight in military, Xinhua reports 
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

​China's ​President Xi ‌Jinping on Friday ​urged efforts to deepen ‌the fight against corruption in the military to advance the ‌modernisation of the national defence, ‌state news agency Xinhua news agency reported. "Barrel of ⁠the ​gun ⁠must always obey the party," ⁠Xi said at a Politburo group ​study session.

He also called ⁠for the establishment of an ⁠intelligent military ​system, including greater use of unmanned ⁠intelligent technologies and deeper use of ⁠cyber-information ⁠systems, Xinhua said.

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