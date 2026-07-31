China's Xi urges deeper anti-graft fight in military, Xinhua reports
Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged intensified anti-corruption efforts in the military to advance national defence modernisation, while promoting the adoption of intelligent military technologies.
- Country:
- China
China's President Xi Jinping on Friday urged efforts to deepen the fight against corruption in the military to advance the modernisation of the national defence, state news agency Xinhua news agency reported. "Barrel of the gun must always obey the party," Xi said at a Politburo group study session.
He also called for the establishment of an intelligent military system, including greater use of unmanned intelligent technologies and deeper use of cyber-information systems, Xinhua said.
ALSO READ
-
China tech shares rally, tracking global tech rebound and policy support
-
Tesla weighs sale of China business to pave way for potential SpaceX merger, WSJ reports
-
North Korea's economy grew 3.5% last year as China, Russia drew closer, Seoul says
-
FACTBOX-Tesla's China operations, the EV maker's global production powerhouse
-
North Korea's economy grew 3.5% last year on deeper ties with Russia and China, Seoul says