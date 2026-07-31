Tushar Gandhi urges Keralam govt to quash FIRs against protesting students

Noted social activist Tushar Gandhi, who is the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on Thursday requested the VD Satheesan-led Congress government in Keralam to remove police cases against NEET-UG protestors. He asserted that such measures are contrary to the progressive nature of the state and are particularly unbecoming of a government headed by Congress. "I am unpleasantly surprised to hear that the Kerala Police have filed chargesheets and registered cases against students who were protesting in Kerala in support of the nationwide students protests. This does not behoove the progressive state of Kerala, and even more so, a government led by the Congress Party," said Tushar Gandhi, president of Mahatma Gandhi Foundation, in a letter addressed to Keralam CM and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala.

Gandhi termed the prosecution of student protestors "disgraceful" while also expressing hope that the Keralam government respect the constitutional right of citizens to protest. "While Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Smt Priyanka Gandhi ji, MP from Kerala have supported the student's movement and condemned the brutal oppression unleashed by the Union Government and the Delhi Police, to hear that students are being prosecuted even in Kerala where a UDF Government with a CM and Home Minister from the Congress is in power is disgraceful," the letter read.

"I hope that you and your Government believes in the constitutional right of citizens to protest. Let me not remind you that the Congress was born out of the spirit of Satyagraha, one expects much better from a Congress lead government, and personally from you and your Home Minister, both of whom I consider to be dear friends," it added. Expressing hope that the Keralam government will act without delay or pass the responsibility, Tushar Gandhi called for the quashing of all FIRs, chargesheets, and cases registered against students protesting in support of the national student movement, regardless of their political affiliations.

"I hope and pray that both of you, will follow the lead by Congress' national leadership and immediately, without any delay or passing responsibility will order the quashing of all FIRs/chargesheets and cases filed against students protesting in support of the national students movement, immaterial of their political affiliations. This is my earnest prayer and I am certain both of you will honour it by taking immediate corrective action and in future desist from committing such blunders," he added. (ANI)