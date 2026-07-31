"Question paper leaked three times in Punjab without a word being said": Dilip Ghosh targets Arvind Kejriwal

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh targeted AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he comes to lead protests in Delhi but he has not spoken a word about the Punjab paper leak issue.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 10:27 IST
"Question paper leaked three times in Punjab without a word being said": Dilip Ghosh targets Arvind Kejriwal
West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh targeted AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he comes to lead protests in Delhi but he has not spoken a word about the Punjab paper leak issue. "Look at the Congress-ruled states; how many times have paper leaks occurred? Yet, they demand only Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Which state hasn't seen this? How many times has it happened in Bengal? In which state have there been protests or inquiries? If necessary, we will expose everything through inquiries. Arvind Kejriwal--the demo CM of Punjab--comes to lead protests over a single incident in Delhi, yet the question paper was leaked three times in Punjab without a word being said about it. And those who were creating such a ruckus? Look at them now, making tearful statements... Those who instigated this will not be spared either," he said.

On July 28, Bharatiya Janata Party MPs held a protest within the Parliament premises demanding the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains over the alleged paper leak in the state. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, once an Aam Aadmi Party leader, led the protest, echoing slogans, "Punjab Paper leak par jawab do (Give answers on Punjab paper leak).

This came after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Bains, alleging that six paper leaks, including the Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test, Class 12 English exam, and pharmacy officer test, had affected lakhs of aspirants in the state. Earlier, Punjab Congress MPs also staged a protest outside Parliament demanding the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the alleged paper leak in the state and the police action against sanitation workers protesting in Barnala. (ANI)

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