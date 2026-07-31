Japan says it lodged protest with China over East China Sea development

Japan's ​foreign ministry ​said on Friday ‌it had ​lodged a protest with China over ‌what it said were Beijing's moves to advance unilateral development of natural resources ‌in the East China Sea.

"We ‌have recently confirmed that China has initiated an installation of a new structure on ⁠the ​west ⁠side of the geographical equidistance line between Japan ⁠and China in the East China ​Sea," the ministry said in a ⁠statement.

"It is extremely regrettable that China ⁠is ​advancing unilateral development in the East China Sea, while the exclusive ⁠economic zone and the continental shelf in ⁠the ⁠East China Sea have not yet been delimited."