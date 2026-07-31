Japan says it lodged protest with China over East China Sea development
Japan's foreign ministry lodged a protest with China over Beijing's alleged unilateral development of natural resources in the East China Sea, citing a new structure installation.
- Country:
- China
Japan's foreign ministry said on Friday it had lodged a protest with China over what it said were Beijing's moves to advance unilateral development of natural resources in the East China Sea.
"We have recently confirmed that China has initiated an installation of a new structure on the west side of the geographical equidistance line between Japan and China in the East China Sea," the ministry said in a statement.
"It is extremely regrettable that China is advancing unilateral development in the East China Sea, while the exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf in the East China Sea have not yet been delimited."
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