Russia and Belarus Benched: Ongoing Exclusion from Major Ice Hockey Tournaments

In a significant development, Russia and Belarus will continue to face exclusion from major international ice hockey tournaments next season. The decision comes from the sport's world governing body, citing ongoing concerns about safety, security, and sporting integrity.

This exclusion, effective through the 2026-27 season, will prevent Russia from participating in the men's World Championship and several other events. Belarus also remains barred from the World Junior Championship, albeit with potential access to some lower-level competitions.

The move follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine and reflects the IIHF's cautious approach, contrasting recent shifts by the International Olympic Committee towards reintegration. Despite Russia's past successes in ice hockey, it remains sidelined as the world prepares for upcoming tournaments.