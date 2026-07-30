Russia and Belarus Benched: Ongoing Exclusion from Major Ice Hockey Tournaments

Russia and Belarus will remain barred from major international ice hockey tournaments due to safety and sporting integrity concerns. This decision impacts several championships, including the men's World Championship. Despite some international moves towards reintegration, Russia and Belarus remain largely sidelined from the global ice hockey stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 22:03 IST
Russia and Belarus Benched: Ongoing Exclusion from Major Ice Hockey Tournaments
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  • Country:
  • Russia and Belarus

In a significant development, Russia and Belarus will continue to face exclusion from major international ice hockey tournaments next season. The decision comes from the sport's world governing body, citing ongoing concerns about safety, security, and sporting integrity.

This exclusion, effective through the 2026-27 season, will prevent Russia from participating in the men's World Championship and several other events. Belarus also remains barred from the World Junior Championship, albeit with potential access to some lower-level competitions.

The move follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine and reflects the IIHF's cautious approach, contrasting recent shifts by the International Olympic Committee towards reintegration. Despite Russia's past successes in ice hockey, it remains sidelined as the world prepares for upcoming tournaments.

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