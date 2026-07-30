Continued Exclusion: Russia and Belarus Out of International Ice Hockey Tournaments

Russia and Belarus will remain excluded from major international ice hockey events, including the 2026-27 IIHF season, due to ongoing safety, security, and sporting integrity concerns. Despite an appeal by the Russian Ice Hockey Federation, the ban persists, contrasting with the IOC's easing of restrictions on the Russian Olympic Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 23:48 IST
Continued Exclusion: Russia and Belarus Out of International Ice Hockey Tournaments
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia and Belarus will continue to face exclusion from major international ice hockey tournaments next season, confirmed the sport's world governing body, citing ongoing safety and integrity concerns.

This decision means Russia and Belarus will not participate in many IIHF events for the 2026-27 season, including the men's World Championship, World Junior Championship, and Under-18 championships. The IIHF has emphasized an event-by-event evaluation of Russia's eligibility.

The ban contrasts recent actions by the International Olympic Committee, which has begun easing Russian restrictions. Despite the ban, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation plans to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

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