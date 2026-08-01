Yemen's Houthis deny plans to impose fees on ships sailing through Red Sea
Yemen's Houthi-run maritime body has denied reports of imposing fees on commercial ships transiting the Bab el-Mandeb strait, stating passage remains free.
- Country:
- Yemen
Yemen's Houthi-run maritime coordination body denied on Saturday reports that it planned to impose fees on commercial ships transiting the Bab el-Mandeb strait, saying no such decision had been taken and that passage through the strategic waterway remained free.
The statement follows a Reuters report on Wednesday, citing regional sources, that the Iran-aligned Houthis were considering imposing fees on commercial ships sailing through the southern Red Sea, after declaring a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia the previous week.