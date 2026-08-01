Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump says Iran not to blame for Minnesota cyberattack

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at Camp David on Friday that he does not think Iran is behind a cyberattack on Minnesota water systems, despite U.S. officials reportedly suspecting otherwise. "We heard in Minnesota there was a cyberattack, and they blame it on Iran. I don't think so," Trump said during a cabinet meeting. "I think I blame it on Minnesota because they're grossly incompetent," Trump said, calling out Minnesota Governor ​Tim Walz, a Democrat.

FAA official who led response to fatal collision is stepping down

The official who led the Federal Aviation Administration response to the fatal January 2025 collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional passenger jet that killed 67 people near Reagan Washington National Airport is stepping down next week. Deputy FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau, who ​had been named acting administrator days before the fatal crash, told employees in an email seen by Reuters he was leaving the agency for a new opportunity.

Nonprofit groups sue US Agriculture Department over rules on grants

Five nonprofit ‌organizations sued the U.S. Agriculture Department on ​Thursday over grant conditions they say restrict speech in support of diversity initiatives and immigration rights. Here are details:

ABC says FCC seeks to intimidate network over news coverage

Walt Disney-owned ABC said on Thursday that the Federal Communications Commission's threat to revoke the network's broadcast licenses is part of an unprecedented campaign of intimidation over broadcast content the Trump administration dislikes. ABC said that the Trump administration agency's nearly unprecedented decision to order an early license review of the eight Disney-owned ABC stations is a warning from the government to other media companies.

Secretive US court meant to deport alleged terrorists hears first case

A secretive U.S. court created 30 years ago to deport suspected terrorists convened for the first time on Thursday, opening a new front in the Trump administration's effort to remove non-citizens accused of national security threats and expand the president's immigration agenda. The hearing, before the Alien Terrorist Removal Court, was open to the public and centered on Nazira Haji Zada, a 47-year-old lawful permanent resident accused of supporting Islamic State and helping conceal a failed Election Day 2024 mass shooting plot. Prosecutors say much of the evidence against the Texas woman cannot be publicly disclosed.

Trump ‌orders restrictions on export of critical minerals scrap, White House officials say

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an order giving federal officials the power to block exports of old batteries and other electronic waste filled with critical minerals, part of a broader push to boost domestic recycling and counter China's grip on materials vital to national security, according to two White House officials familiar with the matter. The presidential determination allows the Commerce Department to issue rules that would prevent so-called "e-waste" from being sent overseas, a practice that is common.

Trump's powerful but unofficial Venezuela adviser leaves his role

An unofficial adviser to the Trump administration who has played a leading role in shaping U.S. Venezuela policy and multimillion-dollar deals to exploit the OPEC state's vast oil resources has told Reuters he is no longer overseeing the portfolio. In a role likened by current and former government officials and business sources in the U.S. and Venezuela to that of a viceroy, Miami-based businessman Mauricio Claver-Carone reported to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has spearheaded Venezuela policy.

US Senate panel advances Trump CDC pick Schwartz

The U.S. Senate health committee voted on Thursday to advance the nomination of President Donald Trump's pick for CDC director Dr. Erica Schwartz, handing his administration a rare win after repeated failed attempts to fill top health posts. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee sent Schwartz, Trump's third pick to run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to the full Senate on a 13-10 vote, with Democratic Senator Tim Kaine the lone member to cross party lines.

Enbridge pipeline trespassed on Wisconsin tribal land, must be moved, US appeals court ‌finds

A U.S. appeals court found Enbridge liable for trespass for running a pipeline under land belonging to a northern Wisconsin tribe, but gave the Canadian energy company more time to reroute the pipeline and ordered a recalculation of damages. Thursday's decision by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago addressed appeals from a federal district judge's June 2023 order that Enbridge pay the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians $5.15 million in restitution plus an additional sum for ongoing trespass, and move the pipeline within three years.

Cyclosporiasis cases in Michigan rise to 10,773 in ongoing outbreak

Michigan reported 10,773 cases linked to a cyclosporiasis outbreak on Friday, up 387 from the previous day, the state health department said in ‌its latest update. Cases of the intestinal infection have risen steadily across the U.S., with the outbreak resulting in 193 hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

Father of Georgia school shooter sentenced to 15 years in prison

A man who gave his troubled son the rifle he used to kill four people at a Georgia high school was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years in prison, the culmination of the state's first case in which a parent was convicted of second-degree murder for a mass shooting committed by his child. Colt Gray, 16, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Tuesday for the 2024 school shooting by a Barrow County Superior Court judge. Two days later, the same judge sentenced his 55-year-old father, Colin Gray, to far less than the 80 years prosecutors had requested.

US proposes deep Colorado River water cuts for Arizona, California, Nevada

The U.S. government proposed deep cuts to water supply for Arizona, California and Nevada during dry years in a new plan released on Friday to manage the drought-stricken Colorado River. Lawsuits from states could challenge the federal intervention and could mean more years of uncertainty for a river that provides water to one in 10 Americans, irrigates land producing 15% of U.S. food output and generates power for 6 million people in seven states.

Explainer-What is US President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace'?

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his so-called Board of Peace reached a deal for the total disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory. Trump said the agreement was "historic" and will be implemented in phases, with Israeli forces, which control about two-thirds of Gaza as of late April, withdrawing from the territory as disarmament proceeds.

Trump threatens to pull attorney general nomination as standoff with Congress escalates

President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to withdraw until next year his nomination of Todd Blanche to serve as U.S. attorney general, escalating a standoff with Senate Republicans who ⁠have objected to a proposed "anti-weaponization" fund that could ​benefit his allies. The dispute highlights Trump's weakening grip on a Congress controlled by his own party, but it does not affect the tenure of Blanche, who can continue to head the Justice Department as acting ⁠attorney general.

OpenAI's Sam Altman to discuss voluntary AI safety tests with Trump officials after agent went rogue

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will discuss his company's upcoming AI models and voluntary government cybersecurity testing of advanced AI systems with White House officials on Thursday, an OpenAI spokesperson said, more than a week after the company disclosed that one of its AI models escaped containment during a security test. Altman will meet with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, and tech adviser Michael Kratsios on Thursday, an OpenAI spokesperson told Reuters. He is also scheduled to meet with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

White House official says no weaponized drones seized during FIFA World Cup

A White House official said on Friday that no weaponized drones were seized among 700 drones recovered at U.S. FIFA World Cup venues and fan zones. "No weaponized drones were seized," White House Deputy Assistant ⁠to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka told reporters at a drone industry conference in Washington, D.C. He said the incidents involved hobbyists and others who were unaware of flight restrictions imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration, rather than criminal actions.

Trump’s DOJ charged hundreds with assaulting officers. Many cases were dropped, but the damage was done

Christian Garcia admits that he threw a water bottle toward officers guarding a federal building near Los Angeles during an immigration protest last summer. The plastic bottle was empty, he said, and hit no one but Garcia himself – the wind blew it back at him. Yet Garcia, a 32-year-old amateur photographer, was arrested by agents, jailed for three days and charged with a crime that could have kept him in prison for up to a year. He said he lost both of his jobs, as a security guard and an undercover ​shopper, after his bosses told him they had been called by investigators.

US cyber defense agency warns hackers are increasingly targeting water systems

The U.S. government’s civilian cyber defense agency on Thursday warned of a significant increase in hackers targeting technology used to maintain and control water and wastewater systems, and said operators of such systems should remove them from the internet as soon as possible. The warning comes two days after Minnesota’s state IT agency said more than 30 community water systems in the state were targeted in a "coordinated cyberattack” on July 26 and 27. The FBI said in a statement late on Thursday that water and wastewater utility companies in at least seven states have ⁠reported incidents to the bureau, and that some of that activity "degraded water operations."

US Democratic senators urge Treasury to revive Harriet Tubman $20 bill plan

U.S. Democratic senators on Thursday urged the Trump administration to revive a plan to place anti-slavery crusader Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the department was no longer pursuing the redesign.

The Obama administration announced in 2016 that Tubman, who was born into slavery in the early 1820s and went on to help hundreds of enslaved people escape, would replace the seventh U.S. President Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill.

Trump convenes Cabinet at Camp David amid simmering Iran war

President Donald Trump convenes a Cabinet meeting on Friday at his Camp David retreat as he grapples with how to resolve his war against Iran and bring down gasoline prices that are threatening Republicans in November midterm elections. Unlike some past presidents, Trump has largely stayed away from the mountaintop presidential redoubt in western Maryland, preferring to spend time at his golf resorts when ⁠not at ​the White House. This will be his third trip to Camp David in his second term.

Amazon, Walmart AI detect 'made in USA' fraud but do not flag it, study says

Amazon and Walmart AI shopping assistants can often detect when "Made in USA" product labels are false, but the big retailers are not using that technology to crack down on the listings, according to a new study from a think tank led by former Chair of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission Lina Khan. The study resurfaces questions about AI shopping assistants' mixed incentives, as retailers see the technology as a way to boost spending.

US ICE detains Johns Hopkins researcher as airport arrests surge

U.S. immigration agents arrested a Johns Hopkins University researcher at an airport where she planned to board a domestic flight as immigration arrests by President Donald Trump's administration have surged at airports in recent weeks. Here are more details:

Musk's America PAC plans $100 million-plus effort to boost Republican turnout, NYT reports

Elon Musk’s pro-Trump political group is planning to spend up to $120 million to turn out Republican voters in the November congressional elections, the New York Times reported on Thursday. America PAC said in a statement to Reuters that it expects to play a major role in the Republican voter turnout effort and argued that the party is well positioned to retain control of Congress despite historical trends that often favor the opposition party in midterm elections.

US Senate advances nominee to head Transportation Security Administration

The U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to advance the nomination of David Cummins, a senior vice president of Serco, to head the Transportation ⁠Security Administration as the Trump administration pushes to privatize screeners at smaller airports. President Donald Trump proposed in April cutting more than 9,400 workers and just over $1.5 billion, or about 20%, from the annual budget of the 60,000-employee TSA that handles airport security operations.

US says contractor caused Reflecting Pool damage, drops case against former Olympian

Flawed work by a contractor caused the liner of the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to peel, President Donald Trump's administration said in a court filing on Friday.

In the filing, the Justice Department moved to drop its case against David "Davey" Hearn, 67, a former U.S. Olympian who had been accused of vandalizing the pool.

Trump says 'weaponization' fund is dead despite his wishes as Blanche nomination stalls

U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump on Friday said his "anti-weaponization" fund was dead despite his affinity for it amid a standoff with fellow Republicans in the Senate that has stalled his bid to get acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche in ⁠the role permanently. "It is dead, but I wish it weren't, to be honest with you. I think people were horribly treated, horribly abused," he said during a cabinet meeting, one day after threatening to withdraw the nomination until next year after two key opposing senators leave office. "I'd like to see them compensated for the pain."

Explainer-What to know about the US outbreak of cyclosporiasis intestinal illness

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and dozens of states are investigating a surge in cases of cyclosporiasis intestinal illness. Michigan has now reported more than 10,000 cases and is searching for links beyond the initial cases tied to lettuce. The outbreak, one of the largest U.S. cyclosporiasis outbreaks in recent years, has been linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Yum Brands' Taco Bell restaurants in nine states. Investigations are continuing into other sources.

Explainer-Could Fauci face criminal charges for refusing Senate COVID questions?

Anthony Fauci could face criminal prosecution after refusing to answer more than 100 Senate questions about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, setting up a confrontation with Republican lawmakers that could test the limits of congressional power to compel testimony. Fauci, ‌the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, testified this week before the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee whose Republican chair, Rand Paul of ‌Kentucky, a longtime Fauci antagonist, has said he will call a vote to refer Fauci for contempt of Congress.

Exclusive-Bessent's 'to do' list: buy $5-10 billion worth of Japanese yen, Reuters photo shows

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday exposed a "to-do" list during President Donald Trump's cabinet meeting indicating he was contemplating U.S. purchases of $5 billion to $10 billion worth of Japanese yen, a Reuters photograph taken during ​the meeting held at Camp David shows. Taken over Bessent's shoulder during an on-the-record portion of the meeting, the Camp David notepad bears the underscored words "To Do" followed by "Buy Japanese Yen (JPY) $5-10 bil."