Russian forces hit targets in Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Mykolaiv, Ifax reports
Russian forces reportedly carried out strikes on Ukrainian targets, including fuel storage tanks in Odesa and a marine tugboat in Mykolaiv, according to the Interfax news agency.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian forces carried out strikes on fuel storage tanks in the Ukrainian port of Odesa and hit a marine tugboat repurposed for use by the Ukrainian army in the port of Mykolaiv, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Defence Ministry.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.
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