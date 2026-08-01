Russian forces hit targets in Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Mykolaiv, Ifax reports

​Russian ​forces ‌carried out ​strikes on ‌fuel storage tanks in the Ukrainian port ‌of Odesa and ‌hit a marine tugboat repurposed for ⁠use ​by ⁠the Ukrainian army in ⁠the port of Mykolaiv, ​the Interfax news ⁠agency reported on ⁠Saturday, ​citing the Defence Ministry.

Reuters could ⁠not independently verify ⁠the ⁠battlefield reports.