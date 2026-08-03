INDIA Bloc leaders hold floor strategy meeting ahead of Monsoon session Proceedings

Leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc on Monday held a floor strategy meeting at the Parliament House ahead of the day's proceedings of the ongoing Monsoon Session, as parties coordinated their approach for raising key issues and managing floor interventions.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 10:37 IST
INDIA Bloc leaders hold floor strategy meeting ahead of Monsoon session Proceedings
INDIA Bloc leaders hold floor strategy meeting (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc on Monday held a floor strategy meeting at the Parliament House ahead of the day's proceedings of the ongoing Monsoon Session, as parties coordinated their approach for raising key issues and managing floor interventions. The meeting was attended by senior Opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal.

Other Opposition floor leaders present included Trinamool Congress leaders Mahua Moitra and Sagarika Ghose, Samajwadi Party's Ramjilal Suman, and Indian Union Muslim League leader E.T. Mohammad Basheer. Earlier, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday submitted a Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on the issue of alleged theft of Ram Mandir donations and alleged financial irregularities linked to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

In the notice, Surjewala urged the Chair to suspend the scheduled business of the House to take up what he termed a matter of urgent public importance concerning the alleged misappropriation of donations and financial irregularities related to the Ram Mandir. The Congress leader sought a discussion under Rule 267, stating that the matter warrants immediate attention and accountability.

Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States enables a member to seek suspension of the listed business of the day to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, subject to the approval of the Chair. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury had moved an Adjournment Motion Notice seeking an immediate discussion in the House on the financial transparency and functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

In the notice, Chowdhury urged that Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other listed business of the day be suspended to enable a discussion on the need for an independent audit of the Trust's accounts and overall functioning. She also sought a comprehensive statement from the Government detailing the legal and regulatory framework governing the Trust, including the nature of governmental oversight, financial reporting requirements, audit mechanisms, and standards of public disclosure applicable to the institution.

According to the notice, the demand comes amid increasing public concern over issues relating to financial transparency and accountability. It stated that the matter requires urgent consideration by the House."In view of these pressing concerns, the matter deserves urgent consideration by this House," the notice said. Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to witness another day of confrontations as the Opposition continues to press its demands, while the government seeks to advance its legislative agenda during the ongoing Monsoon Session. (ANI)

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