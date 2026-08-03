Russia's Wildberries says warehouse in Vladimir region is on fire after Ukrainian drone attack
A Ukrainian drone attack on a Wildberries warehouse in Russia's Vladimir region caused a fire and minor injuries, prompting the company to reroute logistics operations to other facilities.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian online retailer Wildberries said on Monday that a Ukrainian drone attack on one of its warehouses in the Vladimir region had caused a fire to break out and that staff had been evacuated.
The company, whose warehouses have been systematically targeted by Ukraine in recent weeks, said firefighters were working at the scene. It said logistics operations had been rerouted to other facilities to ensure deliveries and shipments continued as usual. Alexander Avdeyev, the regional governor, said a young man had received a non life-threatening head wound in the attack and was being taken to hospital. A woman who lived nearby had also suffered what he described as minor injuries to one of her legs.
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