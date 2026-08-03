Russia's Wildberries says warehouse in Vladimir region is on fire after Ukrainian drone attack

A Ukrainian drone attack on a Wildberries warehouse in Russia's Vladimir region caused a fire and minor injuries, prompting the company to reroute logistics operations to other facilities.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 11:38 IST
Russia's Wildberries says warehouse in Vladimir region is on fire after Ukrainian drone attack
  • Country:
  • Russia

‌Russian online ​retailer Wildberries said on Monday that a Ukrainian ‌drone attack on one of its warehouses in the Vladimir region had caused a fire ‌to break out and that staff had ‌been evacuated.

The company, whose warehouses have been systematically targeted by Ukraine in recent weeks, said ⁠firefighters ​were working at ⁠the scene. It said logistics operations had been rerouted ⁠to other facilities to ensure deliveries ​and shipments continued as usual. Alexander Avdeyev, the regional ⁠governor, said a young man had received a ⁠non ​life-threatening head wound in the attack and was being taken to hospital. ⁠A woman who lived nearby had also suffered what ⁠he ⁠described as minor injuries to one of her legs.

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