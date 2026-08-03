Iran says it discussed with Oman new Hormuz route involving one path with entry and exit lanes
Iran is in talks with Oman to establish a new, regulated route through the Strait of Hormuz with designated entry and exit lanes.
- Country:
- Iran
Aug 3 - Iran has been discussing with Oman creating a new route through the Strait of Hormuz that would be one path with entry and exit lanes, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a televised press conference.
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