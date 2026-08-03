Iran says it discussed with Oman new Hormuz route involving one path with entry and exit lanes

Aug ​3 - ​Iran ‌has been ​discussing ‌with Oman creating a new route ‌through the Strait ‌of Hormuz that ⁠would ​be ⁠one path with entry ⁠and exit ​lanes, Iran's Foreign ⁠Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil ⁠Baghaei ​said in a ⁠televised press ⁠conference.