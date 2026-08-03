Karnataka govt didn't release water to Tamil Nadu despite CWMA orders: DMK MP TR Baalu

Highlighting the severe distress of farmers in Tamil Nadu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu on Monday said that the party was raising the Cauvery water dispute in Parliament. He accused the Karnataka government of refusing to release Tamil Nadu's designated share of water despite clear directions from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). Speaking to reporters here on the ongoing water dispute between the two neighbouring states, the DMK leader highlighted the severe distress faced by agricultural communities in Tamil Nadu.

"The Cauvery Water Management Authority has ordered the release of 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days. But so far, the Karnataka government has not released even a drop of water to Tamil Nadu. This is a matter of the sad plight of the Tamil Nadu farmers. We are raising this issue in Parliament as well," Baalu said. The DMK MP further pointed out that political leaders and local farmers in Tamil Nadu have intensified their demonstrations to demand the state's rightful share of river water.

"Udhayanidhi Stalin has taken up the matter very seriously. Farmers of Tamil Nadu have gathered in Thanjavur under his leadership, and they are agitating, demanding water," Baalu added. The Cauvery water sharing conflict remains a major point of contention between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with Tamil Nadu pushing for immediate compliance with CWMA directives to support farming activities in the delta region.

Earlier in the day, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva on Monday moved a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking the suspension of business to discuss the proposed Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project on the river Cauvery and its impact on Tamil Nadu. The notice, addressed to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha, seeks to suspend regular rules of procedure for the day to prioritise a discussion on the controversial dam project and the potential formation of a tribunal.

In his notice, Siva stated, "I seek your consent, under Rule 267 of the 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States' to suspend Rules 15, 23, and 51, and any other business listed under any other rule in the List of Business - Revised or otherwise - for 3rd August 2026." The move comes amid heightened political tensions over the Mekedatu project that has been a major point of contention between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The Cauvery water dispute is a long-running inter-state river water-sharing conflict with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu being the principal parties. The dispute revolves around how the waters of the Cauvery River should be shared, particularly during years of low rainfall. The issue resurfaced amid developments concerning the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, proposed by Karnataka. It has been a major point of friction between the two states, with Tamil Nadu traditionally opposing it because it would affect the flow of water downstream. (ANI)