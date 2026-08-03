Berlin says joint European efforts needed after Ceuta migrant surge
A mass influx of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco highlights the volatility of the EU's external borders, prompting a call for joint European action.
- Country:
- Spain
A mass influx of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco has shown the volatility of the situation at the EU's external borders, a German government spokesperson said on Monday and also urged European action. "This shows once again just how volatile the situation is when it comes to migration, and that the protection of the EU’s external borders is of crucial importance and a top priority," the spokesperson said at a regular news conference.
"The incident clearly shows that joint European efforts are necessary and essential to effectively curb illegal migration," he added. (Writing by Friederike Heine Editing by Ludwig Burger)
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