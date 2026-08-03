Berlin says joint European efforts needed after Ceuta migrant surge

A mass influx of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco highlights the volatility of the EU's external borders, prompting a call for joint European action.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 15:19 IST
Berlin says joint European efforts needed after Ceuta migrant surge
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​A mass ​influx of ‌migrants into ​the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from ‌neighbouring Morocco has shown the volatility of the situation at the EU's ‌external borders, a German government spokesperson ‌said on Monday and also urged European action. "This shows once again just ⁠how ​volatile ⁠the situation is when it comes to ⁠migration, and that the protection of ​the EU’s external borders is of ⁠crucial importance and a top priority," the ⁠spokesperson ​said at a regular news conference.

"The incident clearly ⁠shows that joint European efforts are necessary ⁠and ⁠essential to effectively curb illegal migration," he added. (Writing by ‌Friederike ‌Heine Editing by ​Ludwig Burger)

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