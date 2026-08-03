China allocates $319 million to prevent agricultural disasters

‌China has ​allocated ‌2.154 billion yuan ($319 million) for water conservancy ‌and disaster relief funds ‌in a move to help ⁠prevent ​agricultural ⁠disasters and repair water ⁠conservancy engineering facilities, ​the Finance Ministry said ⁠in a statement ⁠on ​Monday.

($1 = 6.7531 Chinese ⁠yuan renminbi)