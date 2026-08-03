China allocates $319 million to prevent agricultural disasters
China has allocated 2.154 billion yuan ($319 million) for water conservancy and disaster relief funds to prevent agricultural disasters and repair water facilities.
- Country:
- China
China has allocated 2.154 billion yuan ($319 million) for water conservancy and disaster relief funds in a move to help prevent agricultural disasters and repair water conservancy engineering facilities, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
($1 = 6.7531 Chinese yuan renminbi)
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