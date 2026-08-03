Iran executes two people accused of spying for Israel
Iran executed two citizens, Omid Behzad and Pouria Safvat, on charges of espionage and cooperation with Israel, amid a surge in executions for national security offences.
- Country:
- United States
Iran executed two of its citizens on Monday on charges of espionage and cooperation with Israel, Iranian state media reported, amid an increase in executions for offences relating to national security.
Omid Behzad and Pouria Safvat were accused of sending Israel the coordinates of military and security sites as well as images and information during a brief war last summer and during the latest conflict, judiciary news outlet Mizan reported. The executions come at a tense moment for Iran, which quelled a period of nationwide unrest in January by killing thousands of protesters, only for the U.S. and Israel to launch renewed strikes on it on February 28. U.S. President Donald Trump said talks with Iran would be held on Monday. But Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday that there were no talks with the United States at present.
Last year's 12-day war began in mid-June when Israel launched an air campaign that was later joined by the United States. It ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. The current conflict began in late February with U.S. and Israeli strikes following weeks of pressure on Iran over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and its handling of the January protests. Major conflict was paused with a fragile truce agreement in June. But Trump has repeatedly issued threats to escalate the war again, only to allow more time for talks, which have so far not led to a comprehensive deal.
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