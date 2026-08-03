BJP-led NDA Parliamentary Party to hold weekly 'Mangal Milan' on Tuesday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party is set to convene its weekly 'Mangal Milan' meeting on Tuesday, August 4, in the national capital. According to sources, the meeting will commence at 9:30 AM at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium located inside the Parliament Library Building.

Earlier on July 28, the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting concluded with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju addressing the coalition lawmakers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh also addressed the gathering.

While Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressed the party members regarding the success and strategic impact of India's recent Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh spoke about the growth, government initiatives, and future roadmap for the development of the country's fisheries sector. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other NDA leaders were also in attendance.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday demanded answers from the Centre in Parliament on police action against protesters on July 20 and the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. Keeping forward INDIA bloc's demands after the oppositon parties' meeting, Kharge posted on X, "Modi Govt will have to answer INDIA,1. Home Minister should come to the Parliament and explain the lathi-charge-pellet gun action on students. 2. Prime Minister should answer how the chanda-chadhava (offerings) donated to Shri Ram Mandir were stolen, even as the Trust was under PM's oversight".

The opposition has been on an offensive against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging the lathi-charge and use of pellet guns by Delhi Police against protesters during the July 20 march led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The Opposition MPs also staged a protest in the Parliament premises, questioning the absence of Amit Shah from the House and demanding his accountability on the issue. (ANI)