UK standards watchdog investigating Reform UK deputy leader Tice

Reform UK's deputy leader Richard Tice is being investigated by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards over a possible failure to declare an interest in a Westminster Hall debate.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 15:35 IST
UK standards watchdog investigating Reform UK deputy leader Tice
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Reform ​UK's deputy leader Richard Tice ​is being investigated over a ‌possible ​failure to declare an interest, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards said on its website on Monday.

The watchdog ‌did not provide details of the allegation under investigation, aside from saying it was opened on July 28 and will be conducted by Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel ‌Greenberg. An inquiry does not mean that rules have definitely been broken. Reform ‌UK did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Telegraph newspaper said the investigation was focused on an alleged failure to declare an interest in Israel when speaking in ⁠a ​Westminster Hall debate. The ⁠watchdog had previously been investigating the populist party's leader, Nigel Farage, over a £5 million donation ⁠he received from a cryptocurrency billionaire, but that probe was paused after Farage resigned his ​parliamentary seat in July.

British police are investigating at least £500,000 in donations to ⁠Reform UK party, which Tice has said is part of a "politically motivated smear campaign". When ⁠he ​quit in July, Farage said the establishment was bent on discrediting him over accusations about his finances.

Reform UK had been leading in the ⁠polls for over a year until last week, when the governing Labour Party ⁠caught up ⁠with it and in some cases overtook it, according to different surveys, reflecting a bounce for new Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

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