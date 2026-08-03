Denmark begins extended military conscription in response to Russia, Trump

Denmark has begun its new 11-month conscription period, with 1,600 recruits starting service, as the country accelerates its defence build-up amid Arctic security pressures and the Ukraine war.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 18:40 IST
Denmark begins extended military conscription in response to Russia, Trump
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Around 1,600 Danish military recruits on Monday began the ‌country's new extended conscription, embarking on an 11-month service period as Denmark accelerates its defence build-up driven by Arctic security pressures and the war in Ukraine.

Denmark said in 2024 it would extend conscription to include women for the first time and increase ‌standard service time to 11 months from four, while the number of conscripts is set to increase to 7,500 ‌annually by 2033 from 5,000. The new intake arrives as Denmark prepares to deploy conscripts to Greenland for the first time later this month, with a company of more than 100 soldiers set to serve for one month taking over operational tasks from professional troops. The deployment carries ⁠added political ​weight as U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump has repeatedly sought to annex the semi-autonomous Danish territory, citing national security, a demand firmly rejected by the governments of Greenland and Denmark. Danish ⁠Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at last month's NATO summit in Ankara said her nation was ready to defend every inch of territory ​in the military alliance, "including our own".

Silas Nohr, a 19-year-old first-day conscript from the town of Varde in ⁠western Denmark, said he welcomed the longer service period. "Now we have 11 months, and I feel like you can really get into it, really experience ⁠it ​and get a lot deeper into the military," he said.

The new recruits face five months of basic training followed by six months of operational service. The Danish Armed Forces are also introducing new conscription tracks, including a ⁠drone platoon at the Special Operations Command. The Nordic country's programme operates as a ballot system for all healthy young adults ⁠who turn 18, but ⁠has for many years consisted almost entirely of volunteers, with the lottery used only to fill remaining quotas.

Nordic neighbours Sweden, Finland and Norway also have a conscription-based military service, as ‌does the Baltic ‌region of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

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