Group of 25 US states challenge Trump's latest tariffs
A group of 25 Democratic-led US states have sued the Trump administration over tariffs imposed on 60 trading partners, claiming the president exceeded his legal authority.
- Country:
- United States
A group of 25 Democratic-led U.S. states sued President Donald Trump's administration on Monday, the New York attorney general said, arguing that the president's latest round of tariffs on goods from 60 trading partners exceeded his legal authority to tax imports.
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