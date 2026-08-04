Democratic US states sue to challenge Trump's latest tariffs

A ​group of 25 Democratic-led U.S. states sued President Donald Trump's administration on Monday, challenging the president's ‌latest round of tariffs on goods from 60 trading partners, according to the office of Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield. The states' lawsuit filed in ‌the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York follows previous challenges ‌by small U.S. businesses, which sued to block the tariffs on the day they went into effect last month. States and small businesses have successfully challenged previous global ⁠tariffs ​imposed by Trump in ⁠his second term, but the president has continued to pursue new tariffs despite a ⁠series of legal setbacks. The Trump administration on July 24 imposed new tariffs ​of 10% and 12.5% on 60 trading partners, including the European ⁠Union, over allegations that they were not doing enough to stop the export of goods ⁠produced ​with forced labor. The tariffs went into effect just as a previous 10% global tariff expired. "Despite losing every step of the ⁠way, Trump is trying yet again to inflict more chaos on working ⁠families and ⁠homegrown Oregon businesses. We’re all paying the price for these unlawful tariffs, not foreign governments,” Rayfield said in a ‌statement.