"Resignations a part of politics": DK Shivakumar after two Congress MLAs quit over Cabinet snub

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar downplayed the tensions within the Congress camp after two MLAs reportedly offered their resignations for not getting a cabinet berth.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 12:40 IST
"Resignations a part of politics": DK Shivakumar after two Congress MLAs quit over Cabinet snub
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar downplayed the tensions within the Congress camp after two MLAs reportedly offered their resignations for not getting a cabinet berth. 19 Congress MLAs took the oath as ministers on Monday. However, senior Congress leader Yashvantharayagouda V Patil resigned as an MLA and Belur Gopalakrishna also offered to resign after being left out of the State cabinet expansion.

Speaking to reporters, DK Shivakumar maintained that resignations were part of politics. Slamming the two Congress leaders, he said that he and G Parameshwara remained patient for a cabinet berth. The Chief Minister said, "Resignations are a part of politics. No one can stop those who want to resign. If they want the party and a political future, they should stay. If there is a party, everything else follows. When I was denied a ministerial berth during the tenures of Dharam Singh and Siddaramaiah, I could have resigned too. Didn't G Parameshwara and I remain patient? I have also instructed all ministers to immediately visit their respective areas and assess the drought relief situation."

Earlier on Monday, Shivakumar assured Congress leaders who were not included in the cabinet would be given "appropriate responsibilities", urging those who are dissatisfied to remain patient. Addressing the media after the swearing-in ceremony, Shivakumar acknowledged that some leaders were upset over not being inducted into the Cabinet and said the party would speak to them and address their concerns.

"Everybody has aspirations, but I assure you that everyone will be given appropriate responsibilities and treated with due respect. I request all those who are dissatisfied to wait and be patient. Yes, some people are upset, and we will speak to them. There is no need to worry. We will speak to all our leaders and address their concerns," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at home​

Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at ...

South Korea
2
Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico
3
Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Yemen
4
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Egypt

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

Why Bangladesh's Green Economy Needs Better Skills Before It Can Deliver Climate Goals

Can Commodity Booms Hurt Growth? IMF Research Reveals the Productivity Paradox in Chile

Mauritania's IMF-Backed Debt Strategy Signals a New Era of Fiscal Resilience and Risk Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026