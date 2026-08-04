IDB Calls for Labour Market Reforms to Boost Growth and Jobs

According to the study, labour policies and social protection systems that discourage formal employment have contributed to weak productivity growth and persistent inequality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 13:58 IST
IDB Calls for Labour Market Reforms to Boost Growth and Jobs
Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • United States

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has called for sweeping labour market reforms across Latin America and the Caribbean, saying better-designed policies can raise productivity, improve wages and reduce inequality without forcing governments to choose between economic growth and worker welfare.

The recommendations are outlined in the bank's latest report, Making Labor Markets Work: Improving Productivity and Workers' Welfare in Latin America and the Caribbean, which examines three decades of labour market data and policy trends across the region.

Report Links Informal Employment to Slower Growth

According to the study, labour policies and social protection systems that discourage formal employment have contributed to weak productivity growth and persistent inequality. The report argues that creating more formal, productive jobs is essential for building stronger economies and improving living standards.

Drawing on extensive research into labour institutions and public policy, the IDB says reforms can support businesses while also delivering better outcomes for workers through higher wages and improved working conditions.

Social Protection and Labour Rules Under Review

One of the report's main recommendations is to separate social protection from employment status. Instead of relying on payroll contributions, the IDB suggests funding healthcare and old-age poverty protection through general taxation, reducing the financial burden associated with formal employment.

The report also calls for labour regulations that reflect today's changing workforce, where flexible work arrangements and less predictable career paths are becoming more common. It recommends stronger and more impartial institutions to oversee collective bargaining and ensure labour rules are applied fairly to both employers and unions.

Skills Development Seen as Key Priority

The reform agenda places strong emphasis on workforce training, greater access to on-the-job learning and employment programmes that improve connections between workers and employers. The IDB believes these measures will help workers adapt to technological change while giving businesses access to better-skilled employees.

The report proposes a gradual and fiscally responsible path for implementing the reforms. It also warns that delaying action will make future challenges more difficult as the region faces an ageing population, rapid technological change and continued slow economic growth.

TRENDING

1
Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at home​

Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at ...

South Korea
2
Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico
3
Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Yemen
4
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Egypt

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

Why Bangladesh's Green Economy Needs Better Skills Before It Can Deliver Climate Goals

Can Commodity Booms Hurt Growth? IMF Research Reveals the Productivity Paradox in Chile

Mauritania's IMF-Backed Debt Strategy Signals a New Era of Fiscal Resilience and Risk Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026