Todd Blanche is expected to clear a hurdle ‌on ​Tuesday on his path to nomination for U.S. attorney general, but questions persist about a deal he said would end President Donald Trump's "anti-weaponization" fund and narrow an agreement giving Trump immunity from audits of past tax returns.

Blanche, Trump's former personal lawyer and the current acting attorney general, agreed on Sunday ‌to amend the terms of the fund and the tax immunity deal in order to win the backing of two holdout Republican senators, although critics say the amendments do not go far enough. He issued orders that he said ended the fund, and directed that the related tax immunity agreement only barred audits on past tax returns of Trump, his son and their family business. The agreement, though, allows for tax audits ‌on future tax returns.

The holdout senators, John Cornyn and Thom Tillis, said on Monday they were pleased with the agreement and would vote to advance Blanche's nomination through the Judiciary Committee. Approval by ‌the committee, which is expected, would clear the way for a Senate confirmation vote later this week. Critics called the deal Blanche struck a "farce," arguing it does not prevent Trump from resurrecting the fund later and does not resolve the ethics of Trump's administration shielding him from tax scrutiny. Some called on Republicans to pass legislation that would explicitly bar the fund from being revived and end Trump's tax protections.

"The Judiciary Committee and its members should not settle for less than the Acting Attorney ⁠General following ​through on his promise of helping to write this ⁠into statute," Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, who sits on the committee, said in a statement. The dispute over Trump's tax immunity and the $1.8 billion weaponization fund stems from a settlement of Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS.

The fund is meant to support people ⁠who claim they have been unfairly prosecuted for their political activities, and could benefit Trump allies who have said they were targeted by the federal government for their involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "REAL ​COMMITMENTS"

Critics have called it a Republican slush fund and noted that Trump's personal lawyers did not sign off on Blanche's order to end it, even though the original settlement requires approval ⁠from all parties to make any changes. Trump's lawyers have not publicly commented on the matter. The Justice Department and Blanche have refused in court to say the weaponization fund could never be resurrected, and Trump has repeatedly said how much he loves ⁠the ​idea of the payouts.

The Judiciary Committee postponed its confirmation vote last week after Cornyn and Tillis demanded written proof that the fund was dead and the tax immunity deal would be scaled back. The demands from Cornyn and Tillis, who said they represented views held by fellow Republican senators, were among the highest-profile Republican revolts against the president in his second term, when he has called ⁠for complete loyalty from his party. Democracy Forward, an advocacy group which is suing over the fund, sent a letter Monday asking the DOJ to declare the program permanently canceled.

"They ask members of the ⁠United States Senate to believe the Anti-Weaponization Fund is ⁠dead while they seek to preserve favor with the president through refusing to make real commitments backed up in court regarding the operation and future of the fund," said Skye Perryman, president of Democracy Forward. Under Blanche's leadership, the Justice Department has prosecuted Trump's perceived enemies while upending long-standing norms of the department's ‌independence. Blanche also oversaw the release of ‌files related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He has also touted declining crime numbers.