Spain tells EU ministers that Ceuta border crisis' death toll rose to 75, says French minister
Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska reported a provisional death toll of 75 in the migrant border crisis in Ceuta, with 70,000 migrants expelled in the past days.
- Country:
- Spain
Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska on Tuesday told his EU colleagues in a video call that the provisional death toll from last week's migrant border crisis in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta was now 75, French interior minister Laurent Nunez told reporters. Nunez added that some 70,000 migrants were expelled from Ceuta in the past days.
He said all EU ministers at Tuesday's video call had praised the Spanish government for the way it handled the crisis. Nunez also said France has decided to strengthen checks on the border with Italy in co-ordination with the Italian authorities.