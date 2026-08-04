Spain tells EU ministers that Ceuta border crisis' death toll rose to 75, says French minister

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska reported a provisional death toll of 75 in the migrant border crisis in Ceuta, with 70,000 migrants expelled in the past days.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 17:23 IST
Spain tells EU ministers that Ceuta border crisis' death toll rose to 75, says French minister
  • Country:
  • Spain

​Spanish Interior ​Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska ‌on Tuesday ​told his EU colleagues in ‌a video call that the provisional death toll from last week's migrant border ‌crisis in the Spanish enclave ‌of Ceuta was now 75, French interior minister Laurent Nunez told reporters. Nunez ⁠added ​that ⁠some 70,000 migrants were expelled from Ceuta ⁠in the past days.

He said all ​EU ministers at Tuesday's video ⁠call had praised the Spanish government for ⁠the ​way it handled the crisis. Nunez also said France ⁠has decided to strengthen checks on the ⁠border ⁠with Italy in co-ordination with the Italian authorities.

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