Hungary PM says heavy rain expected in Danube catchment area

Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar warns of potential significant rainfall on the Danube River, which could alleviate low water levels affecting the Paks nuclear plant's operations.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 18:20 IST
Hungary PM says heavy rain expected in Danube catchment area
Peter Magyar
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's ​Prime ‌Minister Peter Magyar ​said on Tuesday ‌that experts expect significant rainfall in the Austrian catchment area ‌of the Danube ‌River on Thursday, which could raise water levels later ⁠this ​week.

Hungary's ⁠energy supply is currently ⁠stable, but the country may ​need to consider a ⁠different type of cooling ⁠system ​for the Paks plant that is currently ⁠operating around 10% of ⁠its capacity ⁠due to low water levels, Magyar ‌added.

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