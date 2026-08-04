Hungary PM says heavy rain expected in Danube catchment area
Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar warns of potential significant rainfall on the Danube River, which could alleviate low water levels affecting the Paks nuclear plant's operations.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Tuesday that experts expect significant rainfall in the Austrian catchment area of the Danube River on Thursday, which could raise water levels later this week.
Hungary's energy supply is currently stable, but the country may need to consider a different type of cooling system for the Paks plant that is currently operating around 10% of its capacity due to low water levels, Magyar added.
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