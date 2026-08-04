Hungary PM says heavy rain expected in Danube catchment area

Hungary's ​Prime ‌Minister Peter Magyar ​said on Tuesday ‌that experts expect significant rainfall in the Austrian catchment area ‌of the Danube ‌River on Thursday, which could raise water levels later ⁠this ​week.

Hungary's ⁠energy supply is currently ⁠stable, but the country may ​need to consider a ⁠different type of cooling ⁠system ​for the Paks plant that is currently ⁠operating around 10% of ⁠its capacity ⁠due to low water levels, Magyar ‌added.