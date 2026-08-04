Rahul Gandhi talks of "increasing RSS involvement" in Sainik Schools at parliamentary panel meeting, Chairman asks him to back his claim: Sources

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who attended the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence on Tuesday, is learnt to have cited media reports to state that the involvement of the RSS in Sainik Schools is "unnecessarily increasing" with Chairman Radha Mohan Singh asking him to provide documents to back his claim, sources said. The sources said that the chairperson conveyed that documents provided by Rahul Gandhi will be sent to the concerned ministry for clarification.

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi is learnt to have asked Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, on what basis he had made the allegation. According to sources, the Chairman said the concerned authorities would examine the merits and the list of the organisations that are involved in running Sainik schools under the PPP model.

According to sources, 70 Sainik Schools have been allotted to organisations like Vidya Bharati and Saraswati Sishu Mandir to run them in a partnership model. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence held a meeting to consider and adopt Action Taken Reports on DFG (2026-27) and Action Taken Report on subject 'Review of Sainik Schools, Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) and Rashtriya Military Schools'.

It also heard Oral evidence of the representatives of the Ministry of Defence/DPSUs on the subject 'Modernization and Self-reliance of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (Old DPSUs) - MSMEs as stakeholders'. The Government in December 2022 approved an initiative to set up 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode with NGOs/Private Schools/State Government Schools in all State/UTs.

Rahul Gandhi left the meeting early to attend a book launch event. (ANI)