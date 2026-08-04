Soccer-Cape Verde coach Bubista takes club job in Morocco

Cape Verde coach Bubista, who ​took the small island ‌nation to ​the last 32 in their World Cup debut last month, has been appointed coach of Morocco’s ‌Renaissance Berkane, the club said on Tuesday.

He has signed a two-season contract after protracted negotiations that included the possibility that he might stay on as Cape Verde ‌coach and juggle the two jobs. The 56-year-old Bubista, however, has quit ‌the Cape Verde post, the country's football federation said. "The Cape Verdean Football Federation takes the opportunity to thank Mister Bubista for his dedication, professionalism, and contribution to the development of ⁠the ​national team's sports ⁠project, and wishes Mister Bubista great success in his next professional challenges," a statement said, ⁠adding that the search for a new coach was well underway. Bubista, whose real name ​is Pedro Leitao Brito, was named African Coach of the Year in ⁠2025 after securing World Cup qualification for Cape Verde. The team pulled off shock draws ⁠with ​Spain and Uruguay at the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States, before losing to Argentina after extra time in the round of ⁠32. RS Berkane won the Moroccan league in 2025 and were runners-up this ⁠year. They also ⁠reached the African Champions League semi-finals last season, and will participate in the continent’s top club competition again. (Writing by ‌Mark Gleeson ‌in Cape Town; Editing by Jan Harvey ​and Ed Osmond)