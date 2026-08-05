Republican congressman Max Miller says Trump told him he may not be able to win reelection
US Representative Max Miller revealed that President Donald Trump expressed doubts about his reelection chances in Ohio, amidst allegations of domestic abuse by his ex-wife.
- Country:
- United States
Republican U.S. Representative Max Miller, who is seeking is running for reelection in Ohio, said President Donald Trump called him on Monday and said: "I don't know if you're going to be able to pull this one out."
Miller made the comments on Tuesday during an interview on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper." Miller's ex-wife has accused him of abuse, allegations Miller denies.
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