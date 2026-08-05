Republican congressman Max Miller says Trump told him he may not be able to win reelection

​Republican U.S. ‌Representative Max Miller, ​who is seeking ‌is running for reelection in Ohio, said President Donald ‌Trump called him ‌on Monday and said: "I don't know if you're ⁠going ​to ⁠be able to pull this ⁠one out."

Miller made ​the comments on Tuesday ⁠during an interview on CNN's "The ⁠Lead ​with Jake Tapper." Miller's ex-wife ⁠has accused him of abuse, ⁠allegations ⁠Miller denies.