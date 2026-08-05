Embattled US Representative Max Miller requests ethics probe of abuse claims against him

A U.S. congressional ethics panel opened a probe on Tuesday into Republican Representative Max Miller, who requested the investigation saying ‌he wanted to clear his name after his ex-wife accused him of abuse.

Miller, who has denied the allegations, is running for reelection in Ohio's 7th Congressional District. If he drops out of the race, Republicans would need to name a new candidate under state law by August 10. During an interview on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper," Miller said President ‌Donald Trump questioned whether he could win, but that he does not plan on dropping his reelection bid. Miller said Trump called him on Monday and said: "I ‌don't know if you're going to be able to, you know, pull this one out."

The Republican president had publicly commented on the case on Monday, saying it was a sad thing and something for the families to figure out. On Sunday, U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno, a fellow Ohio Republican, called Miller "a danger" to his ex-wife, who is also Moreno's daughter, and said he should not serve in Congress. Emily Moreno was married ⁠to Miller ​until last year. Miller and Moreno both owe ⁠their political rise to close associations with Trump. The allegations against Miller, who has said he will remain in his congressional race, threaten to put what had been a safe Republican seat in play ⁠for Democrats in this November's midterm elections.

"The Committee ... is reviewing allegations that Representative Max Miller may have engaged in domestic violence and abuse or illegal drug use in violation of the Code of Official ​Conduct or any other applicable standard of conduct," the panel said in a statement. Earlier, Miller had said he would file paperwork for an ethics investigation ⁠to clear his name.

Emily Moreno has alleged that Miller burned her with boiling water and physically abused her and their toddler daughter. Miller has disputed his ex-wife's allegations in a video recording. "I have absolutely nothing to ⁠hide," ​Miller said in an X post. He said he would provide the committee with all necessary documents for an examination. Moreno previously said he would "not litigate these matters in the media" and that he would prioritize the safety and well-being of his daughter and granddaughter. While the senator hoped to keep the matter private, Miller's "increasingly erratic and dangerous ⁠behavior has made that impossible," Moreno wrote on Sunday.

Trump, asked about the issue on Monday, said of his former aide: "It's a very sad thing. I know Max; ⁠he's a good person. I mean, I always ⁠thought he was a very good person, and I'm going to let the families figure that out." Miller was a senior White House aide during Trump's first administration.

Democrats only need to flip a handful of seats to regain control of the House of ‌Representatives, where Republicans currently hold ‌a 218 to 214 edge, with three seats vacant.